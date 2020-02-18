Deutsche Boerse CEO wants to grow through "good deals"

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE is aiming to grow through acquisitions and has 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) on hand to spend, the company's chief said on Tuesday.

Theodor Weimer, chief executive officer, said the company could envision even bigger takeovers should the right target emerge and could potentially turn to investors to raise fresh capital to finance them.

"My ambition is to grow - with good deals," he told reporters.

He said he would spell out his vision in more detail in May.

($1 = 0.9239 euros)

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker in Frankfurt; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin)

