Deutsche Boerse CEO says won't match Q1 2020 volatility-driven highs

Deutsche Boerse's chief executive Theodor Weimer said on Thursday that the German stock exchange operator wouldn't be able to match the volatility-driven revenue highs of the first quarter of last year, but that he was optimistic for 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said the company would intensify its M&A efforts to achieve growth.

