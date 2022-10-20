Deutsche Boerse CEO: getting calls for M&A deals but am selective

Tom Sims Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Deutsche Boerse is getting a lot of incoming calls on merger and acquisition ideas but is being selective, Theodor Weimer, chief executive of the German exchange operator, told analysts on Thursday.

In the same call, finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said stress in the European commodity clearing market is "past the peak" and currently "decreasing".

