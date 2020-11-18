Deutsche Boerse aims for more big M&A after ISS deal

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it was aiming to clinch more big deals as part of its medium-term strategy after it announced a $1.8 billion purchase for an 80% stake in Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

Adds details

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Wednesday that it was aiming to clinch more big deals as part of its medium-term strategy after it announced a $1.8 billion purchase for an 80% stake in Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

The German stock exchange operator said in a presentation to investors that it was explicitly targeting larger deals of more than 1 billion to 5 billion euros ($1.2 billion-5.9 billion).

($1 = 0.8428 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal and Emma Thomasson)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters