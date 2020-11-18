Deutsche Boerse aims for more big M&A after ISS deal

Adds details

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Wednesday that it was aiming to clinch more big deals as part of its medium-term strategy after it announced a $1.8 billion purchase for an 80% stake in Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

The German stock exchange operator said in a presentation to investors that it was explicitly targeting larger deals of more than 1 billion to 5 billion euros ($1.2 billion-5.9 billion).

($1 = 0.8428 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal and Emma Thomasson)

