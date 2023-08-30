Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR (DBOEY) Price Target Increased by 27.30% to 52.96

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR (OTC:DBOEY) has been revised to 52.96 / share. This is an increase of 27.30% from the prior estimate of 41.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 97.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 200.73% from the latest reported closing price of 17.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBOEY is 0.29%, a decrease of 17.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 192K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 182K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 21.17% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 25K shares.

