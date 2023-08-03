Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR (DBOEY) Price Target Decreased by 25.54% to 41.60

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR (OTC:DBOEY) has been revised to 41.60 / share. This is an decrease of 25.54% from the prior estimate of 55.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.53 to a high of 60.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.89% from the latest reported closing price of 19.36 / share.

Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR Declares $0.39 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.39 per share. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 received the payment on June 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $19.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBOEY is 0.36%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 1.83% over the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 182K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 1.53% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

