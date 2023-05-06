Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR (DBOEY) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBOEY is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 572K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR is 32.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.12 to a high of $63.13. The average price target represents an increase of 81.13% from its latest reported closing price of 17.71.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Boerse AG - ADR is 4,671MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 8.92% over the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 182K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBOEY by 1.53% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

