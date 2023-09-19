News & Insights

Deutsche Bank's problems at Postbank unit are 'unacceptable', regulator says

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

September 19, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Germany's top financial regulator has called problems affecting customers at Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE Postbank unit "unacceptable", two weeks after the agency issued an unusual rebuke of the lender.

Deutsche, Germany's largest bank, began acquiring Postbank, with its millions of clients and roots in the country's postal system, in 2008 during the global financial crisis, but for years struggled to complete its integration.

Deutsche said in July it had completed a final phase of the integration, but two weeks ago, the regulator BaFin said it had seen "considerable disturbances" at Postbank.

They included disruptions in online offerings, difficulty in reaching customer service and long processing times. BaFin said it would "take relevant supervisory measures if appropriate".

BaFin's chief Mark Branson has now further scolded Deutsche Bank's handling of the matter.

In an interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung published on Tuesday, Branson called the issue "unacceptable and extraordinary".

"I would even say it's an unprecedented situation when we look at how many complaints there are about a single institution," he was quoted at saying.

He called on bankers to fix the problem quickly.

Deutsche Bank apologised to customers for the inconvenience and said that it was working on a number of solutions.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.