Deutsche Bank's positive momentum continued in Q2, CEO says

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing said that positive momentum continued in the second quarter but that some areas of business will slow down in the second half of the year.

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE Chief Executive Christian Sewing said that positive momentum continued in the second quarter but that some areas of business will slow down in the second half of the year.

"The positive momentum continued, particularly in the investment bank," Sewing said at a webcast event.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters