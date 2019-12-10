Deutsche Bank's DWS says it wants to be consolidator, not target

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE asset manager DWS DWSG.DE said that it remains on the lookout for takeover targets, after tie-up talks with peer UBS UBSG.S failed earlier this year.

"We want to play an active role (in consolidating the sector)", Chief Executive Asoka Woehrmann said at an investor day on Tuesday, adding that deals could help DWS expand its product offering, skills and geographic reach.

Woehrmann added that he expects an increasing number of takeover targets to come on the block in coming years as the industry's margins decrease and new technologies emerge.

