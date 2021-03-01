Deutsche Bank's (DB) Outlook Upgraded to Positive by S&P

Deutsche Bank’s DB credit rating outlook has been raised to positive from negative by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. SPGI. The news was first reported by Reuters.

"Our positive outlook acknowledges the huge progress made and the bank's likely resilience to the current adverse economic conditions," S&P stated. However, Deutsche Bank still has a rating of BBB+, which remains below many of its competitors.

Per the article, S&P’s rating decision follows favorable outlooks from peers including Moody’s Corporation MCO and Fitch Ratings. Notably, the lender’s efforts to undertake a major overhaul is a vital factor for the outlook upgrade.

In October 2020, ratings of Deutsche Bank were affirmed by Moody's. Notably, outlook of the company was upgraded from negative to stable on account of A3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings. The ratings agency is of the opinion that the company’s plans to focus more on capital market operations are expected to make the journey to achieving a more balanced and sustainable business model quicker.

Also, in January 2021, Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to positive from negative. The agency reasoned that the bank's progress in restructuring moves, including maintaining the cost discipline, remains impressive.

Deutsche Bank rolled out restructuring moves even before the pandemic outbreak. In a bid to improve long-term profitability, last July, the bank announced a number of major restructuring plans and fresh set of targets that it seeks to achieve by 2022 without raising additional capital.

Though the bank’s restructuring efforts — including cost-saving measures — look encouraging, it is difficult to determine how much it would gain from the same, considering the prevalent headwinds.

The stock has gained 29.9% on the NYSE in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 31.3%.

