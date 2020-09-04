Deutsche Bank withdraws from bidding for Wirecard bank - source

Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Published
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has withdrawn from the bidding process for Wirecard Bank WDIG.DE amid concerns over valuaton, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank and a spokesman for Michael Jaffe, Wirecard's insolvency administrator, declined to comment.

