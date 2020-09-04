Deutsche Bank withdraws from bidding for Wirecard bank - source

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has withdrawn from the bidding process for Wirecard Bank WDIG.DE amid concerns over valuaton, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank and a spokesman for Michael Jaffe, Wirecard's insolvency administrator, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, writing by Edward Taylor, editing by Vera Eckert)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.