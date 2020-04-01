Deutsche Bank wins sponsorship deal for Eintracht Frankfurt soccer team

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it had won a deal to sponsor the local soccer team, Eintracht Frankfurt.

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Wednesday that it had won a deal to sponsor the local soccer team, Eintracht Frankfurt.

A home stadium, currently named after rival and previous sponsor Commerzbank CBKG.DE, will be renamed "Deutsche Bank Park".

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More