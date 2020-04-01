Deutsche Bank wins sponsorship deal for Eintracht Frankfurt soccer team

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Wednesday that it had won a deal to sponsor the local soccer team, Eintracht Frankfurt.

A home stadium, currently named after rival and previous sponsor Commerzbank CBKG.DE, will be renamed "Deutsche Bank Park".

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

