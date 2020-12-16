EFSG

Deutsche Bank wins court case on Postbank takeover

Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE does not have to pay former investors in its retail subsidiary Postbank a higher compensation than offered in its 2010 tender offer, a German court ruled on Wednesday.

The Cologne Higher Regional Court dismissed the suit by former Postbank shareholders, who had accepted the bid worth 25 euros ($30.50) a share, but asked for a significant bump, arguing that Deutsche Bank had bought shares earlier at a higher price.

The claimants had argued that Deutsche Bank effectively took control of Postbank in 2008 when it bought a stake of just under 30% at a much higher price than 25 euros, which the court ruled was not the case.

The investors, which include Effecten Spiegel AG EFSG.MU, had sued Deutsche Bank for 740 million euros ($903 million) in additional compensation. They can appeal the ruling at the Federal Supreme Court.

($1 = 0.8198 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Louise Heavens)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

