US Markets

Deutsche Bank welcomes Capital Group with 3.1% stake

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that Capital Group now holds a 3.1% stake in the German bank, making the Los Angeles-based firm one of its largest shareholders.

(Updates with background and details) FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that Capital Group now holds a 3.1% stake in the German bank, making the Los Angeles-based firm one of its largest shareholders. "We are happy for any shareholders, especially those with the track record and credibility of Capital," Deutsche Bank said in a statement. Deutsche Bank's largest shareholder remains the Qatari royal family, with a combined share of at least 6.1%, the bank's website showed. That is followed by BlackRock with 4.49%, and Hudson Executive Capital with 3.14%. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Thomas Seythal and Alexander Smith) ((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE BANK INVESTOR/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular