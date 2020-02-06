Deutsche Bank welcomes Capital Group with 3.1% stake

(Updates with background and details) FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that Capital Group now holds a 3.1% stake in the German bank, making the Los Angeles-based firm one of its largest shareholders. "We are happy for any shareholders, especially those with the track record and credibility of Capital," Deutsche Bank said in a statement. Deutsche Bank's largest shareholder remains the Qatari royal family, with a combined share of at least 6.1%, the bank's website showed. That is followed by BlackRock with 4.49%, and Hudson Executive Capital with 3.14%. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Thomas Seythal and Alexander Smith) ((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE BANK INVESTOR/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.