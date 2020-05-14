Deutsche Bank weighs sale of online bank Norisbank - source

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is weighing the sale of its German online bank Norisbank, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank is in the midst of an overhaul that includes streamlining operations, exiting some business lines and shedding 18,000 staff.

A final decision has not been made, the person said, adding that a full integration of the bank is also possible.

Norisbank is a 100% subsidiary based in the former German capital of Bonn with 550,000 customers. Deutsche Bank acquired it in 2006 for 420 million euros ($452.97 million) from DZ Bank.

Business magazine WirtschaftsWoche first reported the possible sale.

($1 = 0.9272 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal)

