Deutsche Bank weighs sale of online bank Norisbank - source

Contributor
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Deutsche Bank is weighing the sale of its German online bank Norisbank, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is weighing the sale of its German online bank Norisbank, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank is in the midst of an overhaul that includes streamlining operations, exiting some business lines and shedding 18,000 staff.

A final decision has not been made, the person said, adding that a full integration of the bank is also possible.

Norisbank is a 100% subsidiary based in the former German capital of Bonn with 550,000 customers. Deutsche Bank acquired it in 2006 for 420 million euros ($452.97 million) from DZ Bank.

Business magazine WirtschaftsWoche first reported the possible sale.

($1 = 0.9272 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters