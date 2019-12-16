Deutsche Bank vs. UBS: Which European Bank Has A Larger Advisory & Underwriting Business?

Advisory & Underwriting operations form an integral part of the Investment Banking division of UBS (NYSE: UBS) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB). While Deutsche Bank has historically generated more Advisory & Underwriting fees compared to UBS, the latter has edged ahead over recent years.

Advisory & Underwriting operations include fees from advisory services in Merger & Acquisition deals as well as commissions earned from equity and debt underwriting services. German banking giant Deutsche Bank, once a leader in the industry, has seen it’s market share decline over the years due to restructuring as well as its inability to compete with the larger and better-capitalized American banks. While Swiss banking giant UBS has also lost its market share to the ever-growing American banks, but has fared better than its German peer over recent years. Trefis captures trends in Advisory & Underwriting operations for UBS vs. Deutsche Bank in an interactive dashboard, along with our forecast for individual revenue drivers for full-year 2019.

Advisory & Underwriting Revenues Have Steadily Declined For Both Banks Over The Years

UBS and Deutsche Bank reported similar revenues of $2.3 billion in 2018, with UBS’s revenues being equally distributed among three sub-divisions while Deutsche Bank was making more than 50% of its revenues from Debt origination fees.

However, these revenues have steadily declined for both the banks over the years.

Since 2010, Deutsche Bank has lost more than $1 billion in total advisory revenue at an average annual rate of 4.4% while UBS has shed nearly $450 million at a rate of 2.2%.

Notably, the decline can be attributed to a loss in market share for both banking giants.

In 2010, the individual share of these banks in completed M&A Deals stood around 13% while this has gone down to just 7% in 2018.

Similarly, the banks have also lost ground in the completed Debt and Equity Capital Markets Deals to the large American banks.

A closer look at the comparative breakdown of the advisory and underwriting revenues of UBS and Deutsche Bank:

#1. UBS Makes More Money Per M&A Deal And Also Generates More Revenues

UBS’s M&A revenues in 2018 stood at $717 million – almost 25% more than that of Deutsche Bank’s $580 million.

Moreover, UBS was making more money per deal as indicated by its higher average fees of 0.28%.

For FY’19, we expect the fees for both the banks to decline due to a combination of stiff competition and a decline in the global M&A Activity.

#2. UBS’s Equity Underwriting Revenues Are 1.8x more than that of Deutsche Bank’s

As of 2018, UBS’s Equity Origination revenues stood at $786 million, 1.8x that of Deutsche Bank’s $430 million.

Moreover, UBS’s fees of 2.8% was comfortably higher than Deutsche Bank’s 2.2%.

For FY’19, we expect the fees for both the banks to decline primarily due to a reduction in global fee pools.

#3. However, Deutsche Bank’s Debt Origination Revenues Are 1.5x More Than that of UBS’s

As of 2018, Deutsche Bank’s Debt Origination revenues stood at $1.3 billion, which was 1.5x that of UBS’s $770 million.

Additional details regarding how Debt Origination fees for UBS and Deutsche Bank have trended over the years are available in our interactive dashboard.

#4. Advisory & Underwriting Revenues Account For Nearly 28% Of UBS’s Investment Banking Revenues While Their Contribution to Deutsche Bank’s IB revenues is only 15%

UBS’s Advisory & Underwriting fees make up around 28% of its investment banking revenues while these revenues contribute only 15% to Deutsche Bank’s total investment banking revenues.

UBS’s IB division is more reliant on its Advisory & Underwriting operations since it has a smaller trading desk than Deutsche Bank.

However, things are about to change, as Deutsche Bank’s latest reorganization plan entails sizable cuts to its securities trading business to focus more on stable revenue sources.

entails sizable cuts to its securities trading business to focus more on stable revenue sources. As a result, the importance of the Advisory & Underwriting business is expected to increase for Deutsche Bank over the coming years.

Conclusion

Although UBS and Deutsche Bank generate a significant portion of their IB revenues from the Advisory & Underwriting business, the market share and corresponding revenues for these banks have steadily declined over the years.

This decline can be primarily attributed to sluggish growth in the European economy, stricter regulations and a less developed structure than that of the American banks.

To sum things up, the American banks have gained ground in the advisory & underwriting industry while Deutsche Bank and UBS are struggling to maintain their positions.

