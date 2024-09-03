Deutsche Bank Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRZ)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRZ) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRZ is 0.39%, an increase of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 17,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 5,390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,118K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 3.45% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 3,325K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 0.91% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,899K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 3.89% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 1,609K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 0.94% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 941K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRZ by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.