Deutsche Bank Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (WFC.PRA)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WFC.PRA) from Hold to Buy.

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo & Company - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC.PRA is 0.37%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 10,156K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,106K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRA by 3.59% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,918K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRA by 0.51% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,215K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRA by 11.98% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRA by 3.17% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 552K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC.PRA by 6.37% over the last quarter.

