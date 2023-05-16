Deutsche Bank Upgrades Veris Residential (VRE)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veris Residential is 17.85. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from its latest reported closing price of 16.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veris Residential is 359MM, a decrease of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veris Residential. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRE is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 87,761K shares. The put/call ratio of VRE is 16.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 6,108K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,873K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,806K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 28.91% over the last quarter.

H holds 4,697K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,042K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622K shares, representing an increase of 35.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 80.24% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,454K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRE by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Veris Residential Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.