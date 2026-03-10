Deutsche Bank Upgrades Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.40% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Teladoc Health is $8.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 59.40% from its latest reported closing price of $5.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc Health is 3,435MM, an increase of 35.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc Health. This is an decrease of 174 owner(s) or 29.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.06%, an increase of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 138,452K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,978K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,177K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,661K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 40.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,188K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,170K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 3,860K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 74.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 232.56% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,115K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares , representing an increase of 48.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 57.77% over the last quarter.

