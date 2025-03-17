Deutsche Bank Upgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Sprouts Farmers Market (NasdaqGS:SFM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.23% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market is $173.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.23% from its latest reported closing price of $140.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market is 7,542MM, a decrease of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 9.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.34%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 115,248K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,465K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 13.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,243K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,130K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 14.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,119K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,722K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares , representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 64.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,717K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.