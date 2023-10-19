Deutsche Bank Upgrades Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (SPR)

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPR) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.05% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is 27.52. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.05% from its latest reported closing price of 21.16.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is 6,173MM, an increase of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPR is 0.23%, a decrease of 17.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 101,914K shares. The put/call ratio of SPR is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,591K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,077K shares, representing an increase of 26.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 140.57% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 5,596K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares, representing an increase of 25.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,192K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares, representing an increase of 32.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 20.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,123K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,852K shares, representing a decrease of 17.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 31.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,283K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,252K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

