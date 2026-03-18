Deutsche Bank Upgrades SL Green Realty (SLG)

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.79% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is $51.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 35.79% from its latest reported closing price of $38.16 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 801MM, a decrease of 15.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an decrease of 235 owner(s) or 35.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.12%, an increase of 32.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.02% to 71,234K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,041K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares , representing an increase of 20.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,918K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares , representing an increase of 38.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 2,652K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,639K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,855K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 60.92% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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