Deutsche Bank Upgrades RTX (WBAG:RTX)

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for RTX (WBAG:RTX) from Sell to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,444 funds or institutions reporting positions in RTX. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTX is 0.48%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 1,397,871K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 91,495K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,192K shares , representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 70,431K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,395K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 44,285K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,303K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 6.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,991K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,708K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,123K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,434K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 0.55% over the last quarter.

