Deutsche Bank Upgrades Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Robinhood Markets (NasdaqGS:HOOD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.20% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets is $23.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.20% from its latest reported closing price of $19.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets is 2,188MM, a decrease of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 14.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 0.86%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 635,242K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Management Company holds 36,207K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,201K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 36,170K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,404K shares , representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 28,178K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,941K shares , representing a decrease of 45.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 23,809K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,127K shares , representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 22,761K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,184K shares , representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.