Deutsche Bank Upgrades Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.61% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Qiagen N.V. is $55.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 34.61% from its latest reported closing price of $41.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen N.V. is 2,622MM, an increase of 25.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an decrease of 394 owner(s) or 92.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QGEN is 0.03%, an increase of 69.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.27% to 20,023K shares. The put/call ratio of QGEN is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 10,836K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing an increase of 93.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 51.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,429K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 306K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 248K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares , representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 147K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.