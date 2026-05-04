Deutsche Bank Upgrades Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.50% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Packaging Corporation of America is $232.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $158.90 to a high of $270.90. The average price target represents an increase of 6.50% from its latest reported closing price of $218.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging Corporation of America is 9,217MM, an increase of 0.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 871 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corporation of America. This is an decrease of 589 owner(s) or 40.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.13%, an increase of 31.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.30% to 87,730K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,479K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,317K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,085K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,817K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,744K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 50.16% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,793K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 41.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,420K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 7.79% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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