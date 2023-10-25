Deutsche Bank Upgrades Paccar (PCAR)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paccar is 91.88. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of 84.83.

The projected annual revenue for Paccar is 27,844MM, a decrease of 18.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paccar. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 378,972K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,299K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,442K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,180K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 5.73% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,113K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,107K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,743K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,444K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,251K shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Paccar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

