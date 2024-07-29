Deutsche Bank Upgrades Northrop Grumman (LSE:0K92)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Northrop Grumman (LSE:0K92) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.66% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is 511.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 400.73 GBX to a high of 620.71 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.66% from its latest reported closing price of 470.62 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is 40,850MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K92 is 0.31%, an increase of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 152,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,748K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,126K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,264K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,685K shares , representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 87.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,634K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 89.49% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,334K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,748K shares , representing a decrease of 32.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 20.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,246K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,262K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K92 by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.