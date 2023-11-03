Deutsche Bank Upgrades Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (TAP)

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B (NYSE:TAP) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.95% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B is 68.21. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from its latest reported closing price of 57.83.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B is 11,038MM, a decrease of 4.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company - Class B. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP is 0.25%, an increase of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 198,577K shares. The put/call ratio of TAP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 18,153K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,120K shares, representing a decrease of 54.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 19.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,985K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,065K shares, representing a decrease of 46.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,983K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,393K shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,886K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,873K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 19.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,617K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,568K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP by 18.58% over the last quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on its employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in its Imprint and its 2025 sustainability targets.

