Deutsche Bank Upgrades Moderna (LSE:0A45)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Moderna (LSE:0A45) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.16% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 134.42 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 58.48 GBX to a high of 336.53 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 50.16% from its latest reported closing price of 89.52 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 6,692MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A45 is 0.29%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 272,464K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 43,449K shares representing 11.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,656K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A45 by 57.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,801K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,801K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A45 by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Flagship Pioneering holds 9,666K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,029K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,151K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A45 by 49.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,359K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,105K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A45 by 2.56% over the last quarter.

