Deutsche Bank Upgrades Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.28% Downside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Medical Properties Trust is 4.71. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.28% from its latest reported closing price of 4.77.

The projected annual revenue for Medical Properties Trust is 1,621MM, an increase of 83.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medical Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPW is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.95% to 471,348K shares. The put/call ratio of MPW is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,161K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,674K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 44.39% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 23,226K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,341K shares, representing a decrease of 82.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 56.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,768K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,686K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 19.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 18,183K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,702K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 19.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,237K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,404K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPW by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Medical Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 430 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

