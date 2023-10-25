Deutsche Bank Upgrades Livent (LTHM)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.63% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Livent is 32.24. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 102.63% from its latest reported closing price of 15.91.

The projected annual revenue for Livent is 1,138MM, an increase of 21.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Livent. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTHM is 0.34%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 203,119K shares. The put/call ratio of LTHM is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,594K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,066K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,490K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,573K shares, representing an increase of 39.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 98.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,603K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,557K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 17.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,639K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,493K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 30.54% over the last quarter.

Livent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina.

