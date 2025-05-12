Deutsche Bank Upgrades Johnson Controls International (LSE:0Y7S)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Johnson Controls International (LSE:0Y7S) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.71% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International is 91.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 79.55 GBX to a high of 109.92 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.71% from its latest reported closing price of 91.34 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Controls International is 29,939MM, an increase of 28.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,081 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y7S is 0.32%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 754,922K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 80,370K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,367K shares , representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 1.47% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 39,933K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,748K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 23,344K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,019K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 82.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,714K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,160K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 1.89% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 20,375K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,013K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y7S by 8.06% over the last quarter.

