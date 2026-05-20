Deutsche Bank Upgrades Humana (HUM)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Humana (NYSE:HUM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.05% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Humana is $254.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $147.46 to a high of $361.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.05% from its latest reported closing price of $310.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Humana is 118,982MM, a decrease of 13.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 40.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an decrease of 754 owner(s) or 48.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.15%, an increase of 41.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.48% to 131,136K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,381K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,290K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 30.53% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,839K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,808K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,471K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares , representing an increase of 25.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,482K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,497K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 82.98% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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