Deutsche Bank Upgrades Honeywell International (HON)

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Honeywell International (NasdaqGS:HON) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.30% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Honeywell International is $250.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $198.08 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.30% from its latest reported closing price of $209.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Honeywell International is 40,167MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,698 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an increase of 129 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.37%, an increase of 16.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 600,165K shares. The put/call ratio of HON is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,029K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,148K shares , representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 1,060.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,589K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,574K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,827K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,450K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 85.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,055K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,713K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 15,678K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Honeywell International Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

