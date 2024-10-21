Deutsche Bank Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (DOC)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.78% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is $24.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.78% from its latest reported closing price of $22.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is 561MM, a decrease of 76.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.29%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 717,298K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,420K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,916K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 22,289K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,163K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 3.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,156K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,285K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 19,722K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,542K shares , representing an increase of 61.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 173.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,064K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,839K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Physicians Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the 'operating partnership'), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2020, owned approximately 97.3% of OP Units.

