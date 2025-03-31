Deutsche Bank Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NasdaqGS:GT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.19% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is $12.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.19% from its latest reported closing price of $9.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is 22,480MM, an increase of 19.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goodyear Tire & Rubber. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GT is 0.11%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 293,189K shares. The put/call ratio of GT is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,776K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,254K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 9,652K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,755K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 10.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,251K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,909K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 1.41% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 8,510K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,524K shares , representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GT by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,181K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,902K shares , representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GT by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Background Information



Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

