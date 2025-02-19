Deutsche Bank Upgrades Gilead Sciences (LSE:0QYQ)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Gilead Sciences (LSE:0QYQ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.42% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is 101.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 73.66 GBX to a high of 131.13 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.42% from its latest reported closing price of 105.41 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 28,665MM, a decrease of 0.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an increase of 185 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QYQ is 0.38%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 1,331,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 71,706K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,549K shares , representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYQ by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 57,946K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,800K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYQ by 2.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,472K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,368K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYQ by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 35,659K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,601K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYQ by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 32,948K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,046K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYQ by 13.04% over the last quarter.

