Deutsche Bank Upgrades General Motors (GM)

Fintel reports that on January 21, 2025, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for General Motors (NYSE:GM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.78% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $60.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.78% from its latest reported closing price of $53.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is 168,267MM, a decrease of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,182 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.31%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 1,094,820K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 48,250K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,406K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 8.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,661K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,971K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 32,366K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,364K shares , representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 30,132K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,441K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 13.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,438K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,284K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 10.71% over the last quarter.

General Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.