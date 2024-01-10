Deutsche Bank Upgrades Frontline (FRO)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontline is 22.70. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of 21.91.

The projected annual revenue for Frontline is 1,232MM, a decrease of 35.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

Frontline Declares $0.30 Dividend

On November 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $21.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.66%, the lowest has been 3.10%, and the highest has been 50.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 13.83 (n=110).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontline. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRO is 0.21%, an increase of 21.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.01% to 57,840K shares. The put/call ratio of FRO is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 10,565K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,410K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 31.26% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,449K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 97.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 5,734.18% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 3,868K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,534K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 42.01% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2,821K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares, representing a decrease of 35.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Frontline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontline Ltd. is the fourth largest oil tanker shipping company, based in Hamilton, Bermuda and controlled by John Fredriksen. Its primary business is transporting crude oil.

