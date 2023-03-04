Deutsche Bank Upgrades Flowers Foods (FLO)

On March 3, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flowers Foods is $30.40. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of $27.97.

The projected annual revenue for Flowers Foods is $5,042MM, an increase of 4.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.35.

Flowers Foods Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $27.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 4.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,176K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,458K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Shields Capital Management holds 14,175K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing an increase of 96.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 1,482.24% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 9,225K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,980K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Shields & Co. holds 6,849K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 97.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 1,928.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,084K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,369K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 21.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowers Foods. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLO is 0.38%, an increase of 80.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.77% to 189,282K shares. The put/call ratio of FLO is 5.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Flowers Foods Background Information

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.

