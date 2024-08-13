Deutsche Bank Upgrades Eli Lilly and (SNSE:LLYCL)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Eli Lilly and (SNSE:LLYCL) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,099 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 170 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLYCL is 1.24%, an increase of 8.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 860,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 97,367K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,899K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,405K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,438K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLYCL by 80.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,883K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,821K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLYCL by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 21,814K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,536K shares , representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLYCL by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,613K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,827K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLYCL by 14.97% over the last quarter.

