Deutsche Bank Upgrades Eli Lilly and (LSE:0Q1G)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Eli Lilly and (LSE:0Q1G) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.88% Upside

As of April 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eli Lilly and is 350.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 270.68 GBX to a high of 415.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 42.88% from its latest reported closing price of 244.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eli Lilly and is 28,875MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eli Lilly and. This is an increase of 179 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q1G is 1.25%, an increase of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 862,157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lilly Endowment holds 97,367K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,899K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 51,405K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,438K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1G by 80.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,883K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,821K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1G by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,536K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,950K shares , representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1G by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,613K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,827K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1G by 14.97% over the last quarter.

