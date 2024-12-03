Deutsche Bank Upgrades CVS Health (SNSE:CVS)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for CVS Health (SNSE:CVS) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,056 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an decrease of 128 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.36%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 1,275,728K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 63,031K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 48,221K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,024K shares , representing a decrease of 16.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 12.88% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 42,179K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,232K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,890K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,661K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,946K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,220K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.