Deutsche Bank Upgrades Coupang (CPNG)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.17% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coupang is 20.82. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.17% from its latest reported closing price of 18.24.

The projected annual revenue for Coupang is 28,300MM, an increase of 16.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coupang. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPNG is 0.93%, a decrease of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 1,413,525K shares. The put/call ratio of CPNG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 396,156K shares representing 22.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426,156K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 145,524K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,681K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 73,037K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,058K shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 59,970K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,352K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 54,935K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,749K shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPNG by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Coupang Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang, which operates in Korea, has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

