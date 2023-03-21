Deutsche Bank Upgrades ConAgra Foods (CAG)

On March 20, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.68% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConAgra Foods is $41.82. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.68% from its latest reported closing price of $36.15.

The projected annual revenue for ConAgra Foods is $12,307MM, an increase of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.48.

ConAgra Foods Declares $0.33 Dividend

On December 21, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $36.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.09%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 4.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,153K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 15.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,552K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,300K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 13,813K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,912K shares, representing a decrease of 22.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 6.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,164K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,069K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 9.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,079K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 11.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1594 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConAgra Foods. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 444,568K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Conagra Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

