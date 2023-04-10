Deutsche Bank Upgrades Catalent (CTLT)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $79.48. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.36% from its latest reported closing price of $64.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMDX - Fidelity Mid Cap Index Fund holds 475K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 1,111K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 51.36% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 3,024K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares, representing an increase of 25.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 19.43% over the last quarter.

GRMAX - Nationwide S&P 500 Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.22%, a decrease of 29.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 235,672K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

See all Catalent regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.