Deutsche Bank Upgrades Boston Beer (SAM)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, Deutsche Bank upgraded their outlook for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.46% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer is 326.47. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $414.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.46% from its latest reported closing price of 273.29.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer is 2,282MM, an increase of 12.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is -6.06%, an increase of 3,834.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 8,524K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 931K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 17.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 287K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 20.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 286K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 20.71% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 249K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 17.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 232K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Boston Beer Background Information



The Boston Beer Company is an American brewery founded in 1984. Their first brand of beer was named Samuel Adams after Founding Father Samuel Adams, an American revolutionary patriot. Since its founding, Boston Beer has started several other brands, and in 2019 completed a merger with Dogfish Head Brewery. The Boston Beer Company is the fourth largest brewer in the United States with products available throughout the United States and internationally.

